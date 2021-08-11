Kanye West Removes DaBaby Remix Of Nah Nah Nah

DaBaby has also been dropped from numerous music festivals and condemned by other artists.
The wave of reckoning for DaBaby continues as Kanye West seemingly pulled the “Nah Nah Nah” remix featuring the rapper off of streaming platforms yesterday.
As we all know by now, DaBaby is facing the fallout of his anti-gay comments, which disparaged and targeted those living with HIV/AIDS.
Following the backlash, he somewhat (barely) apologized (twice). But, most recently, he deleted his latest apology.
Currently, Kanye has been working on his highly anticipated forthcoming album Donda, which he has previewed in listening parties twice. He hasn’t released a statement about the remix track’s removal, but we’ll keep you updated if he does.
