K-Pop Stars The Boyz Discuss Thrill-Ing In New Interview

In the K-pop industry, the relationship between artist and fan is an incredibly personal one. Unlike in the West, where the popularity of a musician can be largely swayed by digital factors —– radio play, streaming numbers, album sales –— in the South Korean pop music industry, interpersonal exchanges can have a massive, singular influence. It can be the factor that puts a group on the map, or leaves them completely under the radar. Live performances, called “stages,” are often how people are introduced to groups. The debut stage is an incredibly important event. Fansigns give you an opportunity to hold your favorite celebrity’s hand, and not just for a photo — they’ll read your diary, or sit and talk with you for a while. But COVID-19 has upended all of these means of communication, along with the opportunity they provide for new K-pop groups to find visibility. So for the 11 members — 11! — of The Boyz, finding fame and making music amid the pandemic has involved nonstop work. “It’s been pretty hectic with preparations for our comeback,” main dancer Juyeon told BuzzFeed News in a video call with the other members on Saturday, two days before the release of their sixth mini album, Thrill-ing. “Just a lot of practice and practice and practice.”

Debuting in 2017, the group rose to stardom last year by clinching the championship on popular South Korean competition show Road To Kingdom, where under-the-radar K-pop groups battle in live stages for a spot on the subsequent program Kingdom, with more experienced and well-recognized groups of singers and dancers. The Boyz edged out the competition with their theatrical and jaw-dropping stunts involving lighting their hands on fire, falling off high ledges, and aerial swordwork. They ultimately beat out many top teams to place second on Kingdom earlier in 2021. Since then, their fandom (called “Deobi”) has only expanded tenfold — virtually. “Thankfully, we got around two days to rest up after the show before comeback,” said Juyeon to laughs from other group members. “Just two days.” Although the work has been demanding, The Boyz are determined to ride their wave of growth amid the pandemic and continue to show their fans new sides to their music. It’s clear they miss their fans, and their estrangement from Deobi was a resurfacing theme throughout our conversation. “No one knows when we’ll be able to see them face-to-face again,” said vocalist New. “That’s a really big worry.” Their last track, “The Stealer,” was a re-emphasis of what The Boyz are best known for — lots of strong choreography, heavy beats, and impressively seamless teamwork — but they hope that Thrill-ing, which released on Monday, is a chance for them to show more of their sunny personalities as well. “This album has a more fresh and energetic vibe,” said dancer Hyunjae. “It wasn’t difficult for us to record it, since we’re always bright and laughing. We just had to be ourselves.”

“We want to prove to the fans that we have a new side of us,” said vocalist New. “There’s so much more to us — we have all kinds of different colors.” There are a lot of different characters in the group. There’s main vocalists Sangyeon, Younghoon, and New; lead dancers Hyunjae, Juyeon, and Q; rappers Sunwoo and Juhaknyeon; as well as vocalists Kevin, Jacob, and rapper Eric, who are the international members hailing from Vancouver, Toronto, and Los Angeles, respectively. During our interview, they kept up a stream of banter between more serious answers to motivate each other and helping each other translate different vocabulary words from Korean to English (a translator helped the South Korean–born members to answer as well). It’s been hard to connect face-to-face with everyone, they agreed, but they’re happy they have each other, as well as the mentality of hwaiting, or fighting. Thrill-ing features six tracks of summer songs: light and upbeat tracks to dance away the heat. It’s been a while since they’ve done something as cute as the songs on this album, most notably the pool party–themed title track, “Thrill Ride.” It’s definitely a departure from their dark and dangerous reputation, but as Q said, “One thing that hasn’t changed for sure is that we put this all into this album, whether it is producing, singing, or recording.” “We’re an 11-person team,” said Sunwoo, “so practice is the only answer.”