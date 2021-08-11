Jennifer Aniston Posted Justin Theroux Shirtless Pic

We love supportive exes. ❤️

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston may have ended their marriage, but that doesn’t mean they don’t root for each other.


Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Justin celebrated his 50th birthday, and Jennifer shouted out her ex-husband on her Instagram story


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jennifer posted a picture of Justin with the caption “Happy birthday JT.”

But then, the Friends star posted a second photo of her former flame, and it just happened to be a shirtless pic.

“Truly one of a kind,” she said. “Love you!”


Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

The pair married in 2015 before announcing their split in 2017, and they have remained friends.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Justin told Esquire in April that he and Jennifer have stayed close through the years.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he said. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”


Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

It’s nice to see a Hollywood couple keeping it friendly!

