Japan to launch indicator combining GDP and carbon emission reduction efforts -Nikkei

TOKYO — Japan’s government will create a new indicator that will show the country’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to gross domestic product (GDP), the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

The new indicator will examine greenhouse gas emissions released domestically and show whether they are increasing or decreasing compared to the actual GDP growth rate, the Nikkei said, without saying where it got its information.

Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions have been declining in recent years, the Nikkei said, adding that the new measure will show the country’s decarbonisation efforts from an economic growth perspective.