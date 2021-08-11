Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.65% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.65%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 12.69% or 237.0 points to trade at 2105.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 8.94% or 360.0 points to end at 4385.0 and Taiheiyo Cement Corp. (T:) was up 6.32% or 156.0 points to 2624.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SUMCO Corp. (T:), which fell 5.34% or 132.0 points to trade at 2342.0 at the close. Japan Steel Works Ltd (T:) declined 3.50% or 103.0 points to end at 2840.0 and Advantest Corp. (T:) was down 3.21% or 330.0 points to 9950.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2366 to 1190 and 197 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.57.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.38% or 0.26 to $68.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.40% or 0.28 to hit $70.91 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.13% or 2.25 to trade at $1733.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.17% to 110.75, while EUR/JPY rose 0.12% to 129.71.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 93.165.