Japan July wholesale prices rise 5.6% y/y

TOKYO — Japanese wholesale prices rose 5.6% in July from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, a sign the rising cost of raw material imports continued to weigh on corporate profits.

The increase in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 5.0% gain and followed a 5.0% rise in June.

Wholesale prices rose for a broad range of raw materials including those for wood prices, which spiked 33.1% in July from a year earlier, and oil and coal goods, which saw prices rise 38.8%, the data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 1.1% in July after gaining 0.6%, the data showed.

Japan’s economy is recovering moderately as robust exports offset some of the weakness in consumption. But a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to reimpose state of emergency curbs, casting doubts over the strength of the recovery. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)