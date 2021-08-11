Is LG Display Headed for a Breakdown? By StockNews



Is LG Display Headed for a Breakdown?



A major level of support has formed in the chart LG Display (NYSE:). The line is also a “neckline” for the stock’s head and shoulders pattern. If the stock falls through this level, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade,.LG Display (LPL) is a South Korea-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling TFT-LCD and OLED display panels. The company’s products consist of panels for notebook computers, monitors, televisions, smartphones, tablets, and others.

In the most recent quarter, sales hit all-time high due to strong sales in TV displays including OLED. Also supporting revenue was solid performance in IT products and an increase in LCD panel prices.

The company has a current ratio over 1, which indicates it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. In terms of growth, analysts forecast revenues to rise 33% year over year in the current quarter and 36.8% for the year.

