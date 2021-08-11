Institutions are buying Bitcoin like it’s late 2020 By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
(BTC) reserves on derivatives exchanges have dropped to levels last seen before the May price crash.

Data from on-chain analytics service CryptoQuant confirmed that as of Aug. 10, derivatives reserves totaled 1.256 million BTC — the least since May 11.

Bitcoin derivatives exchange reserves chart. Source: CryptoQuant
10,000-100,000 BTC entity growth chart. Source: William Clemente/ Twitter
Bitcoin all exchanges reserves chart. Source: CryptoQuant