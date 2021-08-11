India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.01% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.01%, while the index declined 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.83% or 52.60 points to trade at 1426.20 at the close. Meanwhile, JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) added 3.73% or 26.95 points to end at 749.10 and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 2.35% or 2.40 points to 104.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.10% or 570.15 points to trade at 26547.50 at the close. Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) declined 1.86% or 70.80 points to end at 3727.15 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.80% or 32.65 points to 1780.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.86% to 1426.45, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.36% to settle at 116.95 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.06% to close at 176.10.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.84% to 3727.60 in late trade, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.78% to settle at 779.35 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.77% to 1780.70 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1140 to 559 and 30 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2050 fell and 997 advanced, while 115 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.06% to 12.7125.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.32% or 5.55 to $1737.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.79% or 0.54 to hit $67.75 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.74% or 0.52 to trade at $70.11 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.00% to 74.429, while EUR/INR fell 0.04% to 87.1790.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 93.160.

