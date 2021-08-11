I Ranked All 15 Of Harley Quinn’s Looks In The DCEU

You may want to bookmark this for Halloween this year.
Harley Quinn is definitely the best-dressed character in the DCEU.
Every single one of her costumes is iconic, which makes what I’m about to do very difficult…but alas, it is a solemn task I have a duty to undertake.
Below are my indisputable rankings of Harley’s costumes in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad.
15.
In last place, we have Harley’s outfit from back when she was Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel, as seen in a Suicide Squad (2016) flashback.
14.
Next up? Her prison outfit from the end of Suicide Squad (2016).
13.
Next is her prison outfit from the beginning of Suicide Squad (2016)…
12.
…Aaaaand her other one.
11.
Moving out of prison Harley, next up we have Harley in her gold overalls for the climax of Birds of Prey.
10.
Then we’ve got her in the same outfit, sans the overalls and with a T-shirt that says “Harley Quinn” in Birds of Prey.
9.
Coming in at #9, we’ve got Harley’s roller deby outfit from Birds of Prey.
8.
I’ve decided to give the #8 spot to Harley’s main Suicide Squad (2016) outfit.
7.
#7 goes to Harley’s sequin flame jacket from the very end of Birds of Prey.
6.
At #6, we’ve got the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes pantsuit Harley wears in her dream/hallucination in Birds of Prey.
5.
Welcome to the top 5! At #5, we’ve got Harley’s outfit from the beginning of The Suicide Squad.
4.
At #4, we’ve got her princess dress from The Suicide Squad.
3.
At #3…we’ve got Harley’s iconic fringed jacket outfit from Birds of Prey!
2.
At #2 — and this was a hard one — I’ve decided to put Harley’s gold and black dress from the flashback in Suicide Squad (2016) when she hung out with the Joker in a club.
1.
And finally, what you’ve all been waiting for…the #1 Harley outfit is…drumroll please….her club outfit from Birds of Prey!
Obviously, all her outfits are amazing, but which do you think are the best and worst? Let me know in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.