Not to brag, but I once met Guy Fieri for about three whole seconds. This is the two of us. I saw his hair up close and personal, and it was spikey and freshly bleached.
It was exactly what I expected from the King of Flavortown.
It’s the hair we know and love.
In the words of an Australian guy talking about his boat…she’s a beaut.
But today, I was perusing Guy’s Instagram as I do sometimes, and I happened upon this…
… GUY WITH NO GEL IN HIS HAIR.
This is the stuff of legends and myths.
Actually, my great-great-grandma once told me that if you see Guy Fieri with no gel in his hair, then you have seven years of back luck, but I don’t believe in that sort of stuff.
So anyway, here’s another:
It’s literally a different man.
So soft and cozy. I want to sleep on it.
Obviously I support whichever hairstyle Guy wants to wear…
…but I think I love his gel-less look????????
Whatever he wants, though <3. Love him either way. Bye.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!