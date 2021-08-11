Group 1 Automotive (GPI) By StockNews



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:), a stock in our POWR Value service, just had a stellar quarter,/ The company is expected to benefit from continued demand for used cars sales and services. Read more to learn why this highly undervalued stock belongs in your portfolio.Over the past couple of weeks, value stocks are once again moving higher. One value stock, in particular, has the potential to move higher in the weeks and months ahead. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations located in the United States, U.K., and Brazil.

In fact, it owns and operates 48 collision centers and 188 automotive dealerships across 242 franchises, offering 32 brands of automobiles altogether. One theme that I have noted in quite a few of my articles was the used car bubble. Due to the pandemic and a global chip shortage, there weren’t as many new cars for sale. That made used cars highly popular. It has also increased the need for parts and repair.

These are services that GPI offers. The company generates revenue from used and new vehicle sales, finance, insurance, automotive repair, and maintenance. The company reported a quarterly record for the second quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS of $10.31 beat the consensus estimate and more than tripled from second-quarter 2019’s $2.83.

