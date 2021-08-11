Gold holds steady as tame inflation data eases tapering concerns

Article content

Gold prices held on to overnight gains on Thursday, after data showing U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July soothed concerns of an early tapering of economic support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,750.34 per ounce by 0104 GMT, having recorded it biggest one-day percentage gain since May 6 on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,753.40.

* U.S. consumer prices increases slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis and there were tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy.