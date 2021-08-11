Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.35% By Investing.com



© Reuters Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.35%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.35% to hit a new all time high, while the index declined 0.25%, and the index declined 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.21% or 5.30 points to trade at 245.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens AG Class N (DE:) added 1.57% or 2.19 points to end at 141.46 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was up 1.45% or 1.070 points to 74.950 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.37% or 0.485 points to trade at 34.865 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.18% or 0.28 points to end at 23.53 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 0.79% or 1.00 points to 125.95.

The top performers on the MDAX were AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which rose 4.28% to 39.00, LEG Immobilien AG (DE:) which was up 2.18% to settle at 135.900 and Rational AG (DE:) which gained 2.17% to close at 962.40.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.43% to 8.426 in late trade, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which lost 4.02% to settle at 64.50 and Lanxess AG (DE:) which was down 3.16% to 60.645 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were S&T AG (DE:) which rose 2.72% to 20.00, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.11% to settle at 38.740 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 0.60% to close at 30.320.

The worst performers were Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was down 2.69% to 186.600 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.62% to settle at 23.455 and Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 2.41% to 43.395 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 405 to 278 and 70 ended unchanged.

Shares in LEG Immobilien AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.18% or 2.900 to 135.900. Shares in Jenoptik AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 0.60% or 0.180 to 30.320.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.46% to 16.87.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.03% or 17.85 to $1749.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.03% or 0.70 to hit $67.59 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.03% or 0.73 to trade at $69.90 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.16% to 1.1737, while EUR/GBP rose 0.00% to 0.8462.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 92.933.