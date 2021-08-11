Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic: Reshaping the Smartwatch Experience The Galaxy Watch4 series deliver a holistic suite of wellness features, an all-new OS and UI and enhanced hardware performance

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Samsung Electronics Canada announced the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic — marking a new era for smartwatch innovation. They are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS™ Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google™, and are equipped with One UI Watch – delivering Samsung’s most intuitive user interface to-date. The Galaxy Watch4 series is bolstered with advanced hardware performance and delivers a more seamless and connected user experience than ever before. These new devices have been completely redesigned to provide Canadians with the best tools to manage their wellness.

“We have seen an incredible amount of growth for the Galaxy Watch series as consumers have discovered the health benefits and convenience of wearables,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communication Business, Samsung Electronics. “We understand the path to health is different for everyone, so we built a robust suite of health and wellness features to give people a deeper and more helpful understanding of their overall fitness.”

The Most Advanced Suite of Wellness Features on a Samsung device

The Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy. This new sensor uses a single chip to precisely run powerful sensors such as Optical Heart Rate and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their heart rate, blood oxygen level1, and for the first time, calculate their body mass composition.2

Our all-new Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general wellness and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. Now, users can easily check their body composition from their wrist with just two fingers. In about 15-seconds, the Galaxy Watch4’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points.

These smartwatches come packed with an array of wellness features to help you track your daily activities and stay motivated to be your best. Choose from a wide range of guided workouts, enjoy Group Challenges with your friends and family, or set up a home gym by connecting your Galaxy Watch4 to your compatible Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen for easier tracking.3 And when you’re ready to rest, the Galaxy Watch4 series offers the most complete picture of your sleep patterns yet.4 Your compatible smartphone detects the sounds of your snores5, while your smartwatch measures your blood oxygen level when you sleep.6 Together with advanced Sleep Scores, you can learn more about your sleep patterns to get better rest.

The Ultimate Mobile Experience, with One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung

Simplicity, ease, and efficiency are hallmarks of the Galaxy smartwatch platform—and with the brand-new One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung, we’ve made the smartwatch and Galaxy experience even more seamless. With One UI Watch, important settings like do not disturb hours and blocked callers – are synced instantly. Auto Switch7 ensures your earbuds can toggle audio between your phone and watch, depending on usage. You can also effortlessly control your mobile experience with Bixby voice8, bezel and Gesture Controls. Move your forearm up and down twice to receive calls and rotate your wrist twice to reject them — or to dismiss notifications and alarms.

The Galaxy Watch4 series is also the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS Powered by Samsung —a new platform that elevates every aspect of the smartwatch experience. Built by Samsung and Google, this cutting-edge platform lets you tap into an expansive ecosystem right from your wrist – with popular Google apps9 like Google Maps and beloved Galaxy services like Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby. The new platform also includes support for leading third-party apps10, like Adidas Running, Calm, Strava, and Spotify11 available from Google Play. Along with our advanced hardware and an even more intuitive user interface, you can enjoy smooth and convenient integrated experiences with your Galaxy Watch4. For example, our enhanced built-in compass works in tandem with Google Maps to make it easy to explore a new area.

Bringing Powerful Performance Directly to Your Wrist

This incredible experience is backed by serious hardware upgrades including the enhanced processor, richer displays and expanded memory. Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch – with 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation of Samsung smartwatches.12 That means scrolling and multitasking on Galaxy Watch4 series is smooth and effortless. Visuals are also crisper and more distinctive thanks to an improved display resolution of up to 450 x 450 pixels.13 And with an impressive 16GB of memory, you’ll have enough storage to download and store your favourite apps, music, and photos – with the confidence of the Samsung Knox security platform.

The leadership of Samsung in eSIM technology enables users to enjoy the freedom of being able to leave their phone behind, knowing their Galaxy Watch4 Series device will automatically sync up and fill the gap.14 A reliable battery is essential to a smartwatch and with up to 40 hours15 of battery life on Galaxy Watch4 Series devices, you will have more than enough to keep a charge on an overnight camping trip. And when you need more juice quickly, 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Canadian Availability

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order starting August 11, 2021 and for purchase starting August 27, 2021 at samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores across Canada. Both watches showcase a sleek, iconic silhouette, with thinner cases than previous generations of Samsung smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch4 – our modern, minimalist option designed for versatile all-day use – will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at $329.99 (our regular price) for the Bluetooth version and $399.99 (our regular price) for the LTE model. At launch, the 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and a sophisticated Green.

For those looking for a premium, timeless smartwatch design with our fan-favorite rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch4 Classic will start at $459.99 (our regular price) for the Bluetooth version and $529.99 (our regular price) for the LTE model and will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in Black and Silver.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4:

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic:

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications:

www.samsung.com/ca/ .

Pre-Order and Early Bird Offer Details

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic between August 11 and August 26th, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Store locations, select national retailers, select carriers in Canada and receive a bonus Wireless Charger Duo.16

From August 11, 2021 to October 4, 2021, eligible customers can receive a $100 credit through the trade-in program by exchanging their old smartwatch or fitness band when purchasing a Galaxy Watch4 series device. The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, SES locations, select national retailers and select carriers in Canada.17

Pre-order Galaxy Watch4 Classic or Galaxy Watch4 between August 11 and August 26, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at SES locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 200 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.18 Purchase Galaxy Watch4 Classic or Galaxy Watch4 between August 27 and September 30, 2021 on Samsung.com/ca, at SES locations in Canada or on rewards.airmiles.ca and get up to 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles.19

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track.20

Door to Door Repair Service

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door-to-Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Galaxy Watch4 & Galaxy Watch4 Classic Product Specifications Galaxy Watch4 Galaxy Watch4 Classic Colour 44mm: Black, Green, Silver

40mm: Black, Pink Gold, Silver 46mm: Black, Silver

42mm: Black, Silver Dimensions21 & Weight22 Aluminium case

44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm, 30.3g

40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm, 25.9g Stainless steel case

46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0 mm, 52g

42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm, 46.5g Display 44mm: 1.36″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ 40mm: 1.19″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ 46mm: 1.36″ (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX 42mm: 1.19″ (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz (5nm Processor) Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery 44mm/46mm: 361mAh,

40mm/42mm: 247mAh (typical)

WPC-based wireless charging OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung23 UI One UI Watch 3 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate Sensor (PPG) + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor (BIA)), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE24, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android 6.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM25

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

1 The Blood Oxygen (SpO2) feature is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Availability of this feature may vary by market. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

2 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for the user’s personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice. Do not measure your body composition if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices. Do not measure your body composition if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old. Availability of this feature may vary by country or region.

3 Currently available in Canada, Korea, UK and US. This feature is available on Samsung Smart TV AU7000 (2021) or above.

4 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice. Requires Samsung Health app version 6.18 to view history.

5 To record your snoring, wear your watch while you sleep and place your phone on a stable surface near your head, such as a nightstand, with the bottom of the phone pointed toward you.

6 The Blood Oxygen (Sp02) feature is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Availability of this feature may vary by market.

7 This feature is available on Galaxy Buds+ and later models, paired with Galaxy smartphones with One UI 3.1.1 or above.

8 Availability may vary by market, operator or device.

9 App availability may vary at launch. Availability may vary by market, operator or device. Subscription fees may apply for some apps.

10 App availability may vary at launch. Availability may vary by market, operator or device. Subscription fees may apply for some apps.

11 Availability may vary depending on the app providers’ readiness.

12 In comparison to Galaxy Watch3.

13 Based on 44mm of Galaxy Watch4 and 46mm of Galaxy Watch4 Classic; will vary by model and size.

14 LTE connectivity only available in LTE models. Standalone voice calling and standalone text messaging on LTE version requires initial pairing with an eligible Android 6.0 or later smartphone device and separate qualifying wireless plan. Your carrier may not support standalone voice calling, or support may be available only in certain areas. Please check with your carrier for more information. Standalone functionality limited if paired phone is not powered on or connected to a wireless network.

15 Battery life may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

16 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from August 11, 2021 to August 26, 2021 (“Pre-Order Period”). Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you: (i) pre-order during the Pre-Order Period any Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 46mm (SM-R895FZKAXAC, SM-R895FZSAXAC – regular price $569.99), Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 42mm (SM-R885FZSAXAC, SM-R885FZKAXAC – regular price $529.99), Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 46mm Black (SM-R890NZKAXAC – regular price $499.99), Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm (SM-R880NZKAXAC, SM-R880NZSAXAC – regular price $459.99), Galaxy Watch4 LTE 44mm (SM-R875FZKAXAC, SM-R875FZGAXAC, SM-R875FZSAXAC – regular price $439.99), Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40mm (SM-R865FZDAXAC, SM-R865FZKAXAC, SM-R865FZSAXAC – regular price $399.99), Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm (SM-R870NZKAXAC, SM-R870NZSAXAC, SM-R870NZGAXAC – regular price $369.99), Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm (SM-R860NZKAXAC, SM-R860NZSAXAC, SM-R860NZDAXAC – regular price $329.99); and (ii) complete your purchase, you’ll receive one (1) bonus Wireless Charger Duo (EP-P4300TBEGCA – regular price $79.99) with your purchase. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) bonus Wireless Charger Duo per eligible Galaxy device purchased per customer. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

17 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-In Product, when you: (i) either (A) pre-order an eligible Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 device between August 11th, 2021 and August 26th, 2021 (the “Pre-Order Period”) and complete the purchase by October 4, 2021 or (B) purchase eligible Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 device between August 27th, 2021 and October 4th, 2021 (the “Purchase Period” and together with the Pre-Order Period, the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible old smartwatch / fitness band (“Eligible Trade-In Product”) by October 4th, 2021; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill if an eligible Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 device was purchased during Purchase Period. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $100 credit based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Trade-In product and purchasing Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.

18 Offer valid August 11 and August 26, 2021 (“Offer Period”), Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca. During the Offer Period: (i), pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 46mm (SM-R895FZKAXAC, SM-895FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 42mm (SM-R885FZSAXAC, SM-R885FZKAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 46mm Black SM-R890NZKAXAC or Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm (SM-R880NZKAXAC, SM-R880NZSAXAC and get 200 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles when you complete your purchase; or (ii) pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE 44mm (SM-R875FZKAXAC, SM-R875FZGAXAC, SM-R875FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40mm (SM-R865FZDAXAC, SM-R865FZKAXAC, SM-R865FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm (SM-R870NZKAXAC, SM-R870NZSAXAC, SM-R870NZGAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm (SM-R860NZKAXAC, SM-R860NZSAXAC, SM-R860NZDAXAC) and get 150 Bonus Miles when you complete your purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

19 Offer valid August 27 and September 30, 2021 (“Offer Period”). Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca. During the Offer Period: (i) purchase a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 46mm (SM-R895FZKAXAC, SM-895FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 42mm (SM-R885FZSAXAC, SM-R885FZKAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 46mm Black SM-R890NZKAXAC or Galaxy Watch4 Classic BT 42mm (SM-R880NZKAXAC, SM-R880NZSAXAC) and get 100 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles; or (ii) purchase a Galaxy Watch4 LTE 44mm (SM-R875FZKAXAC, SM-R875FZGAXAC, SM-R875FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 LTE 40mm (SM-R865FZDAXAC, SM-R865FZKAXAC, SM-R865FZSAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 BT 44mm (SM-R870NZKAXAC, SM-R870NZSAXAC, SM-R870NZGAXAC) or Galaxy Watch4 BT 40mm (SM-R860NZKAXAC, SM-R860NZSAXAC, SM-R860NZDAXAC) and get 75 Bonus Miles.AIR MILES. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of purchase. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

20 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

21 Measured without health sensors.

22 Measured without strap.

23 Wear OS Powered by Samsung works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store). Supported features may vary between platforms and countries with compatibility subject to change.

24 LTE connectivity only available in LTE models.

25 Device activation is only available after connecting to a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services.

CONTACT:

Simon Langlois

North Strategic for Samsung Canada

Tel: 438.870.0327

simon.langlois@northstrategic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b66ed139-221b-4270-a2ee-d425558f3394