Fed’s Kaplan says Fed should start tapering in October

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks during an interview in his office at the bank’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 9, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve should announce its timeline for beginning to reduce its massive bondholding next month and start tapering them in October, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.
“It would be my view that if the economy unfolds the way I expect. … I would be in favor or announcing a plan at the September meeting and beginning tapering in October,” Kaplan said in an interview with CNBC.
He repeated doing so would give the Fed more flexibility to be “patient” on raising interest rates.
