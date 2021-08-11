Ethereum supply flips briefly into deflation as gas fees spike By Cointelegraph

Ethereum supply flips briefly into deflation as gas fees spike
The theoretical deflationary properties of Ethereum’s London upgrade last week have already been seen in action on the blockchain, with almost 800 “deflationary blocks” produced.
A spike in the transaction fee burn rate has resulted in at least two hours when the supply was deflationary. The network has come under heavy load over the past couple of days, which has resulted in a lot more gas being burnt.
