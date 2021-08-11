Elon Musk visits Germany, meets with state leaders over ‘gigafactory’

Article content FRANKFURT — Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday evening met with the leadership of Brandenburg, the German state where the group’s 5.8 billion euro ($6.9 billion) European gigafactory is being built, its Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach said on Twitter https://twitter.com/joergstb/status/1425538770565275650. Steinbach, who posted a picture https://twitter.com/joergstb/status/1425538767876722690/photo/1 of Musk along with the tweet, said the meeting was also attended by Brandenburg’s state premier Dietmar Woidke.

Article content “Very relaxed evening meeting with @elonmusk, D. Woidke, co-workers on both sides and myself. In an atmosphere of mutual trust we discussed the remaining tasks. Thanks to you and your great family for this visit, Elon!,” Steinbach said. Steinbach’s comments come after public flight data https://mobile.twitter.com/ElonJet/status/1425480979477680130 had earlier shown the arrival of Musk’s jet in Germany, where Tesla is facing delays in trying to bring the new manufacturing site on stream. Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, is scheduled to visit Tesla’s site, located in Gruenheide near Berlin, on Friday to meet with local staff as part of his election campaign.