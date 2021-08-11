EBay forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo



(Reuters) – EBay Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday and the e-commerce firm forecast current-quarter sales below estimates, signaling opening up of economies and vaccine rollouts could fade the pandemic-led shopping boom.In the past year, customers turned to e-commerce platforms during the coronavirus pandemic as they were home-bound for months at a stretch, but vaccine rollouts are expected to lead a return to brick-and-mortar shopping as more people step out of their homes. EBay also faces competition in its marketplace business from larger rivals including Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and Walmart (NYSE:) Inc’s online business.

EBay said it expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.47 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s second-quarter revenue rose to $2.68 billion, but fell short of analysts’ expectation of $3.00 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 99 cents per share, above analysts’ estimate of 95 cents.