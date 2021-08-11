eBay Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

eBay Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com – eBay (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
eBay announced earnings per share of $0.99 on revenue of $2.67B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9591 on revenue of $3B.
eBay shares are up 35% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.22% from its 52 week high of $74.11 set on July 29. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 14.56% from the start of the year.
eBay shares gained 4.70% in after-hours trade following the report.
eBay follows other major Services sector earnings this month
eBay’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.
Alibaba ADR had beat expectations on August 3 with first quarter EPS of $16.6 on revenue of $205.74B, compared to forecast for EPS of $14.32 on revenue of $209.11B.
