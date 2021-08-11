Dylan O’Brien Looks Hot On TikTok

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
20

Everyone remembers Dylan O’Brien, right?


Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

Maze Runner star, Teen Wolf regular, and general all-around hottie.

And when I say “dancing,” I mean he is SERVING looks…


The classic millennial “lemme pretend I know what I’m doing” dance face.

I am very much not a Disney adult, but something about his Mickey mouse shirt really does it for me.

And he’s taking the choreography very seriously.

Sheela (@sheelawe), if you read this, please keep the Toks (especially the ones featuring Dylan) coming.

