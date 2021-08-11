Dylan O’Brien Looks Hot On TikTok

Everyone remembers Dylan O’Brien, right?
Maze Runner star, Teen Wolf regular, and general all-around hottie.
And when I say “dancing,” I mean he is SERVING looks…
The classic millennial “lemme pretend I know what I’m doing” dance face.
I am very much not a Disney adult, but something about his Mickey mouse shirt really does it for me.
And he’s taking the choreography very seriously.
Sheela (@sheelawe), if you read this, please keep the Toks (especially the ones featuring Dylan) coming.
