Dwayne The Rock Johnson Showers Three Times A Day

“I sing (off key) in the shower.”
“Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” Dwayne wrote on Twitter.
“Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”
Dwayne’s tweet comes after a fan asked him if he was one of those “stinky” celebs. But he set the record straight.
“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Ashton said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”
Mila added, “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”
Kristen said that she understood where Ashton and Mila were coming from during an appearance on The View.
“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” she said. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag.”
Kristen added, “Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what [Mila and Ashton] are doing. I wait for the stink.”
Jake also admitted that he’s not a big fan of showering often, but he does stay on top of his oral hygiene.
“More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary at times,” he told Vanity Fair. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth].”
He added, “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Looks like everyone has their own way of taking care of themselves. But for me, I’m just like The Rock. I need to shower every day!
