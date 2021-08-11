Dow hits record high at open after inflation data By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(Reuters) – The hit a record high at the open on Wednesday after data showed that growth in inflation appeared to have peaked in July, while economically sensitive stocks gained following the passage of an infrastructure bill.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.22 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 35,300.89. The opened higher by 5.43 points, or 0.12%, at 4,442.18, while the gained 46.30 points, or 0.31%, to 14,834.38 at the opening bell.
