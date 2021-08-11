Dollar off 4-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure for Fed

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar held near a four-month
peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight
as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier
tightening of U.S. monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.890,
following a 0.19% decline from Wednesday, when it rose as high
as 93.195, a level not seen since April 1.
The consumer price index rose 0.5% last month, in line with
economist estimates but down from the 0.9% advance in June.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Inflation eased in some areas where Fed policymakers had
indicated price pressures would likely prove temporary, such as
used cars.
The Fed has made a labor market recovery a condition for
phasing out its asset purchase program and raising interest
rates, while generally viewing current inflationary pressures as
transitory, although there has been debate about how long those
pressures could last.
The Fed is “likely to take some comfort” from the CPI
report, David de Garis, an analyst at National Australia Bank,
wrote in a note to clients.
“For now, the focus returns more fully to the rate of
improvement in the state of the labor market.”
The euro was little changed at $1.1740 after
retreating from a four-month low of $1.1706 on Wednesday, which
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
brought it just two tenths of a cent from the weakest level
since early November.
The dollar eased 0.07% to 110.355 yen, continuing
to pull back from a five-week high of 110.80 reached overnight.
However, many analysts still expect the Fed to announce a
tapering of stimulus this year, potentially as soon as next
month.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Wednesday
the standard for reducing the bond-buying program may have
already been met by the current spike in inflation, recent
labor market improvements and the expectation for continued
strong demand.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, in an interview with
CNBC, said the U.S. central bank should announce its timeline
for reducing massive bond purchases next month and start
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
tapering them in October.
In an interview with Reuters, Richmond Fed President Thomas
Barkin said it may take a few months more for the U.S. job
market to recover enough that the Fed can start to reduce its
support for the economy.
“The general consensus emanating from FOMC members currently
is that the time to taper asset purchases is nearing,”
Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy wrote in a
research note.
“Growing expectations for a near-term taper can support
USD.”
Mundy expects a taper announcement in September if jobs data
for August remains strong.
Elsewhere, bitcoin traded around $45,800 after
touching $46,787.60 on Wednesday, the highest since mid-May.
Smaller rival ether stood around $3,200 after
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
advancing to $3,279.99 overnight for the first time since May
19.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0021 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1742 $1.1740 +0.03% -3.88% +1.1745 +1.1740
Dollar/Yen 110.3600 110.4000 +0.00% +6.88% +110.4400 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9216 0.9218 -0.01% +4.18% +0.9218 +0.9215
Sterling/Dollar 1.3867 1.3866 +0.00% +1.49% +1.3870 +1.3866
Dollar/Canadian 1.2510 1.2503 +0.04% -1.78% +1.2512 +1.2503
Aussie/Dollar 0.7370 0.7373 -0.03% -4.19% +0.7376 +0.7371
NZ 0.7044 0.7040 +0.09% -1.88% +0.7046 +0.7040
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.