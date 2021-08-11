Despite COVID-19 challenges, many SMEs are focused on growth

Over $464 million in funding awarded to more than 200 SME projects in July

Article content This article was created by The Funding Portal. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission through links on this page.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Small and medium businesses (SMEs) make up the bulk of the Canadian economy, with nearly 99 per cent of Canadian companies falling into the SME category. Canada’s economic reliance on SMEs has led to the government investing funds into helping them bounce back from COVID-19 hardships as well as plan for development and expansion. Although many SMEs struggled with demand, supply chain and employment issues due to COVID-19, the outlook is positive when it comes to recovery and growth. This has led to businesses not only adapting to current conditions, but also to launching projects aimed at commercialization, expansion, R&D and hiring. Governments at the federal, provincial and municipal levels are helping SMEs fund these projects through various programs across many industries.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ontario most funded province, agri-food and agriculture most funded industry Fundingportal’s AI-driven data indicates that July 2021 saw 233 SME projects funded for a total of more than $464 million. Ontario had the most projects funded with 18 per cent of the total, while Quebec came in second at 14.5 per cent. British Columbia and the Yukon Territories were third and fourth, with 10 and 7 per cent respectively. New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories tied for fifth place with 5.5 percent each, and the remaining 40 per cent of funded projects were distributed between Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan. The top five SME industries to receive funding in July were agri-food and agriculture ($11.9 million across 12 projects), technology and digital media ($9.5 million across 17 projects), tourism and accommodations ($8 million across 5 projects), healthcare and life sciences ($7.6 million across 5 projects) and business and finance ($7.8 million across 6 projects).

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Infrastructure projects a strong focus for SME funding In terms of purpose, infrastructure projects received the most funding at $288 million across 95 projects. $90.4 million was awarded to 33 technology projects as SMEs continue to add digitization to their adaptation and escalation strategies. 26 innovation and R&D projects received a total of $85.2 million, and 57 expansion projects received more than $82 million, indicating a focus on future growth for SMEs. 25 job creation projects were awarded $75.6 million, demonstrating a need for small and medium businesses to ramp up employment capacity in preparation for a strong recovery. The rest of the funding was distributed among commercialization, export, green and operations initiatives.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content SME programs we’re watching There are many programs available across most industries aimed at helping SMEs invest in their development as well as make valuable contributions to the Canadian economy. Here is a small sample of the thousands of existing public programs, in addition to private funding opportunities. SD Tech Fund: SDTC’s mandate is to fund projects that support Canadian small and medium-size enterprises advancing innovative technologies that are pre-commercial and have the potential to demonstrate significant and quantifiable environmental and economic benefits in one or more of the following areas: climate change, clean air, clean water and clean soil. The maximum funding per applicant is $4 million.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Scale AI: Encourages the adoption and scaling of existing supply chain solutions through the development of foundational intelligent supply chain building blocks across five AI-based technology platforms: operations, data, AI research, device management and infrastructure. Promotes responsible usage and development of AI-related technologies. The maximum funding per applicant is $5 million. AgriScience Program: Aims to support specific shorter-term research activities to help the industry overcome challenges and address fiscal barriers experienced by small and emerging sectors. Also seeks to mitigate high-risk opportunities that have the potential to yield significant returns. On the innovation continuum, project activities range from applied research and development to technology and knowledge transfer. The maximum funding per applicant is $5 million. Quantum Leap: Pharma-led funding program for drug discovery research. Helps SMEs or Canadian universities achieve innovative translational biopharmaceutical research projects. The maximum funding per applicant is $1.2 million. To access more programs for SMEs, subscribe to Fundsearch for 11,000 funding sources and more than $30 billion in funding at your fingertips. The post Despite COVID-19 challenges, many SMEs are focused on growth appeared first on Grants101.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Software solutions and services to help organizations navigate thousands of grants and incentives, North America-wide.