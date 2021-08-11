Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.09% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.09%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 3.32% or 595 points to trade at 18505 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) added 2.78% or 480 points to end at 17760 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was up 1.60% or 13.4 points to 848.8 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 6.04% or 9.45 points to trade at 147.00 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 3.20% or 7.6 points to end at 229.9 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 2.10% or 5.2 points to 242.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 77 to 69 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.32% or 595 to 18505.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.51% or 0.35 to $67.94 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.58% or 0.41 to hit $70.22 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.13% or 19.65 to trade at $1751.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.15% to 6.3356, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.927.