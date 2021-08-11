Darren Criss Explains His Least Favorite Glee Cover

Everyone has their favorite Glee moments — but, let’s get real for a second. Which is the worst?


Darren Criss knows what his answer is. In a recent appearance on the LadyGang podcast, the actor and singer revealed which Glee cover is, in his opinion, the absolute pits.


“Oof, that’s too hard, there’s too many versions of songs,” he initially said. “Did I just accidentally say they’re all bad? What I meant was there’s too many options to choose from.”

Criss described the performance as “conventionally understood as a huge oops fuck…Me being the fucking happy go lucky fart that I am, I enjoyed it because I thought it was so absurd.”


“It was so weird. It was one of these 15 minutes of fame for this song and they just decided to put it into the show…I had fun because it was ridiculous. But we were so deep into the show…and we were so delirious from the absurdity of it.”


“The more absurd it is, the funnier it is to me. So I’m sure there were people who were like, ‘What the fuck is this?’ and I was like, ‘I know, right?!'”


While you think about your own personal least favorite Glee moment, listen to the entire interview here.

