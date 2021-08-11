Concordium and Swvl Announce Partnership For Blockchain-Based Mass Transit Systems By DailyCoin



Concordium and Swvl Announce Partnership For Blockchain-Based Mass Transit Systems



Concordium , a leading blockchain technologies company, and Swvl, Inc. (“Swvl”), a Dubai-based provider of mass transit and shared mobility solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to, for the first time, use blockchain technologies to develop transformative next generation mass transit systems.

Swvl is a global tech start-up based in Dubai, with an implied, fully diluted equity value of approximately $1.5 billion, providing a semi-private alternative to public transportation for individuals who cannot afford or access private options. On July 28, 2021, Swvl announced entry into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (“Queen’s Gambit”) (NASDAQ: GMBT), the first special purpose acquisition company led by women.

Swvl makes mobility safer, more efficient and more environmentally friendly, while ensuring that it is accessible and affordable for everyone. Customers book rides on an easy-to-use app with varied payment options and access high-quality private buses and vans that operate according to fixed and semi-fixed routes, stations, times, and prices.

Concordium will provide a blockchain-based technology platform that aims to upgrade the mass transit travel experience for Swvl’s customers. The platform is intended to help solve the highly-complex logistical challenges inherent in mass transit, while advancing Swvl’s efforts at decarbonization and smart, green mobility.

Concordium’s platform is intended to, among other things, provide these key benefits:

– Natural ebbs and flows in customers’ travel needs can be traced faster and more accurately, and fed into evolving travel routes through Swvl’s dynamic routing capabilities, making trips faster and cheaper.

– The technology allows for the creation of interactive relationships between Swvl and its customers with enhanced driver monitoring and performance tracking, as well as increased efficiency and quality of service – making trips with Swvl even safer and more reliable.

– Driver remuneration can also be better linked to performance, incentivizing drivers to provide the best possible service.

Lone Fonss Schroder, Concordium’s chief executive, said: “Mass transit systems are inherently flawed, with inefficiencies that create significant barriers and cause daily commuting to be a struggle. Combining Concordium’s differentiated blockchain technology with Swvl’s cutting-edge mobility platform provides a seamless commuting experience that will change mass transit on a global scale.”

Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO, said:

“Swvl set out to create the mass transit system of the future, for the cities of the future. Our partnership with Concordium will improve the real-time capabilities of our offerings. We will be even better positioned to capitalize on fast-changing customer demands, resulting in quicker and more flexible commuting experiences.”

