Coinbase beats earnings estimates as analysts say regulation will 'stifle' innovation By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
23

Coinbase stock rebounded during the early U.S. trading hours on Aug.11 after it beat Wall Street forecasts for sales and revenues in the second quarter.

The cost to purchase one COIN share surged 4.7% to $282.34 at the New York opening bell. Later, bids for COIN rose to as high as $294 before pulling back to the current price at $279.72.

Coinbase stock daily chart. Source: TradingView
Analyst rating consensus for the Coinbase stock. Source: TipRanks