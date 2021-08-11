Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 11, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 13,316,451 500 Michael Bregman 13,316,451 500 Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 13,316,851 100 Joseph E. Fluet 13,316,451 500 Joseph J. Heffernan 13,316,451 500 G. John Krediet 13,313,451 3,500 B. Jeffrey Parr 13,135,917 181,034 Kenneth B. Rotman 13,135,917 181,034 Lionel H. Schipper 13,308,351 8,600 Isadore Sharp 13,128,017 188,934 Michael Wagman 13,135,917 181,034 Rick Watkin 13,316,451 500

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 56 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period

