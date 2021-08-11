Christopher Meloni On Being A Zaddy And His Butt

“I’m clever with my ass cheeks!”

Chris Meloni, the keeper of everyone’s favorite booty, has been making serious waves across the internet with his revealing cover story in the latest Men’s Health magazine.


He’s not shy about showing off almost all of his unnervingly tight physique, but(t) he’s chock-full of cheekiness and wisdom beyond how to craft the perfect buns. 

Among the “no bullshit” banter peppered throughout the interview, Christopher discovers the true meaning of “zaddy” and humbly accepts the title.


He adorably “just thought it was a cutie thing,” but interviewer Anna Peele sets him straight, imparting that being zaddy-licious is “a distinguished vintage” — that is, as Chris susses out, “it’s reserved for an older gentleman.”

And Christopher is all about embracing his age: Like a fine wine, he’s better (and more celebrated) than ever these days.


The commotion over his general being, and backside, during this phase of life comes as a bit of a surprise, but he thinks it’s “cool as shit.” He shares, “A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.'”

In the interview, Christopher also gets into why he left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit *dun DUN* in the first place (apparently, contract disputes that NBC was unwilling to negotiate over).


In his traditional no-BS way, he describes how it went down with the network like this: “‘I don’t want to fuck around with you guys. This is what I want. If you can’t do it, that’s fine. Let’s figure out my exit.'”

That demeanor is a lot harder than the one he entered the SVU realm with. He also says that when first booking the job, he would wake up with middle-of-the-night anxiety attacks.


But, earning his sagelike status, Christopher explains that when something unexpected shakes him up, “I don’t panic. I always sit with it and go, All right, let’s experience what’s happening, because getting tenser is not going to help the situation.” He remarks on how, when his acting dreams were coming true, he didn’t quite “trust” it because he’d struggled so long.

He also revealed that he had a challenging childhood, largely due to his family’s stringent adherence to the Catholic faith.

Yet despite the bumps and bruises of his past, things are relatively rosy these days. Season 1 of Law & Order: Organized Crime was the 12th-most-watched show in the US and the fifth-most-watched scripted series, and it has been renewed for Season 2 (now filming!).

Luckily for all of us, it seems that Chris is in an extended “flow state.” As the interviewer puts it, he seems to be “hit[ting] all the green lights” at the moment.


That fact notwithstanding, and even as he becomes firmly etched in our minds as the zaddy of our dreams, there may still be a hint of the old Christopher in the mix, as he asks, “How much am I allowed to enjoy this?” 

If I can put my two cents in here, I’d say, “A hell of a lot.”


Keep doing you, Chris! And fans old and young, new and OG, will keep adoring you from all your angles.

What are your feels on Christopher Meloni and his moment in the sun? Let us know in the comments!

