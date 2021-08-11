Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”
Christina Applegate took to Twitter Monday night to share that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago.
The actor, who you’ve recently seen in the dark comedy Dead to Me, wrote that “it’s been a strange journey.” But she also said she has been “so supported” by people who have the autoimmune disease.
Symptoms can include vision loss, pain, fatigue, impaired coordination, and numbness of the body. However, the progress of the illness and its severity can vary from one person to the next.
Reflecting on her experience with MS thus far, Christina wrote, “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”
She continued with a follow-up tweet, “As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you.”
In 2008, Christina was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. Her own experience with the disease led her to write it into her character’s arc on Dead to Me.
Following Christina’s announcement last night, Netflix and CBS Studios released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter in support of their show’s star and executive producer: “We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment.”
