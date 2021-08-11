Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
17

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

Christina Applegate took to Twitter Monday night to share that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The actor, who you’ve recently seen in the dark comedy Dead to Me, wrote that “it’s been a strange journey.” But she also said she has been “so supported” by people who have the autoimmune disease.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Symptoms can include vision loss, pain, fatigue, impaired coordination, and numbness of the body. However, the progress of the illness and its severity can vary from one person to the next.

Reflecting on her experience with MS thus far, Christina wrote, “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.


Christina Applegate / Via Twitter: @1capplegate

She continued with a follow-up tweet, “As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty

There is no known cure for MS, so treatment consists of a comprehensive approach that can include therapies, medications, and self-care to alter or slow the disease’s course.

In 2008, Christina was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. Her own experience with the disease led her to write it into her character’s arc on Dead to Me.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“It hasn’t really been discussed on shows before,” she said in 2019. “I don’t think there’s a lot of characters out there with double mastectomies. But I went through it, and it’s a horribly painful process — emotionally, spiritually, physically — and I never really talked about it. I thought this was my chance to tell a little bit about me, but also all the women that have gone through that.”

Following Christina’s announcement last night, Netflix and CBS Studios released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter in support of their show’s star and executive producer: “We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment.”


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Dead to Me, which costars Linda Cardellini, has currently paused production for its third season.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR