Chloe Bennet Exits CW’s Powerpuff Girls Reboot

Earlier today, Variety reported that Chloe Bennet has exited Powerpuff — CW’s reboot of the beloved animated series.
According a source, Bennet’s exit is due to “scheduling conflicts.”
In case you forgot, back in May, it was announced that Powerpuff would be getting reworked as the pilot was “too campy” and “a miss” overall, according to network president, Mark Pedowitz.
The reshoot would resume in fall, which conflicted with Bennet’s schedule, hence her stepping down.
Before you fret, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached as Bubbles and Buttercup, respectfully.
Casting for Blossom will begin in the fall — and I hope it pans out because there’s no one rooting for this show more than I!!
