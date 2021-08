Article content

BEIJING — China has asked automakers to strengthen data protection and store locally-generated key data in China.

Automakers should seek the regulator’s approval when they need to export the data and also seek approval before they update in-car systems of the vehicles.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the new policy on smart vehicles on its website on Thursday.

