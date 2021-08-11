China investors turn to renewables, chips, to avoid regulators’ attention

Article content HONG KONG — Investors in China are turning to semiconductors, renewable energy and consumer-focused firms in the belief they offer safe-harbor from a blizzard of regulatory action that has battered confidence and forced funds to overhaul their portfolios. Money managers view months of crackdowns that have hammered shares in sectors from tutoring to big tech as part of a major push from China’s Communist Party leadership to pursue common prosperity at the expense of private-sector profit.

Article content Yet as selling has wiped billions from the value of companies in the crosshairs, such as online giants Tencent and Alibaba, share prices of firms seen on the right side of reform have surged. Since June, for example, China indexes of clean energy stocks and semiconductor firms are up more than 30% compared with a 5% fall in the broader market and a 15% drop in Hong Kong tech shares. “The buying has come from all kind of investors,” said Credit Suisse senior investment strategist Suresh Tantia. “Foreign investors’ mutual funds, they still need to allocate their money in China due to their mandates so they are now wanting to invest in line with where the government is delivering support,” he said. Investors sifting state media and President Xi Jinping’s speeches and books for policy clues saw one standout focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions – with broad goals for peak carbon emissions in 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.