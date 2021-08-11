China Hits Back at ‘Arrogant’ Trudeau as Huawei Battle Heats Up

Article content (Bloomberg) — China denounced Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments as “extremely unreasonable, absurd and arrogant,” as Beijing ramped up an 11th-hour effort to prevent a Huawei Technologies Co. executive’s extradition to the U.S. The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa expressed its “great indignation and strongest condemnation” in a statement Thursday protesting Trudeau’s criticism of an 11-year prison sentence of Canadian national Michael Spavor. The prime minister had condemned the verdict in Spavor’s politically charged spying trial Wednesday as “absolutely unacceptable and unjust.”

Article content The embassy also pushed back against allegations that the prosecutions of Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were arbitrary detentions intended to pressure Ottawa to block the extradition of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. The Chinese government views the case as a politically motivated attack on one of its chief technology champions. “There is no such thing as ‘arbitrary detention’ at all,” the embassy said of the Spavor case. “On the contrary, the Canadian side, disregarding the political nature of the Meng Wanzhou incident and acting as an accomplice of the U.S. side, has detained Ms. Meng, an innocent Chinese citizen who violates no Canadian law at all, for nearly 1,000 days. This is arbitrary detention in every sense of the term.”