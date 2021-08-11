Cardi B Weighs In On Celebs Not Bathing Regularly

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
26

We recently learned that a handful of very famous celebrities have surprisingly lax ideologies about personal hygiene. Like, they only bathe their children when the dirt is visible — or the stench is pungent. Cardi B has seen the headlines too, and, like me, has a couple of questions for these high-profile stars.


Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?” the rapper tweeted yesterday. “It’s giving itchy.”


@iamcardib / Via Twitter: @iamcardib

For the record, I would also appreciate a more thorough explanation. But, at this point, a series of confounding interview comments is really all we’ve got.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s came first. The married pair, and parents of two young children, said baths are sparse in their household during an appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns. Ever,” said Mila, while Ashton added, “Here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Dax and Kristen Bell, who are also married with children, shared more about their own approach on The View soon after.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Kristen said. “There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.'”

Then, Jake GyllenhaalJake Gyllenhaal? — admitted that he could do without showering altogether during an interview with Vanity Fair.


Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images for Palo Alto Networks

“More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he said. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere…So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Still not sure what to make of this? Me neither.

