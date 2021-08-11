Cardano price is hot, but data shows pro investors haven’t warmed up yet By Cointelegraph

Cardano price is hot, but data shows pro investors haven’t warmed up yet
(ADA) has been in the spotlight lately partially because of its early 2021 price performance and the fact that its huge fan base has been anxiously awaiting the launch of the network’s smart contract capability in the upcoming Alonzo upgrade.
While the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) took place and the total value locked in DeFi applications soared above $76 billion, Cardano investors have been waiting for nearly four years for the project to deliver on all its promises.
