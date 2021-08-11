Cardano Founder Shares Big Plans Amid 21% ADA Price Surge By CoinQuora



Cardano Founder Shares Big Plans Amid 21% ADA Price Surge



Founder of — Charles Hoskinson discusses the project’s future.

Hoskinson says solid announcements will come on Friday.

ADA price has surged amid the successful launching of Alonzo testnet phases.

Charles Hoskinson — the Founder of Cardano, shares the latest update about where his project is at right now. Along with this, he teases the community about an upcoming announcement on Friday. This is an update that he is very excited about.

In detail, the Cardano team has been hard at work to fulfill the project’s dream of building a fully functioning enhanced blockchain. Additionally, Hoskinson is humbled and incredibly jubilant about all the support that the project has gotten so far.

The update came in the form of a very informative video from the founder himself. The video made its debut on Hoskinson’s Twitter page.