Cardano Climbs 15% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 15% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.851313 by 16:57 (20:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 15.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $59.640131B, or 3.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.670299 to $1.891673 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 33.9%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.092089B or 4.97% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3390 to $1.8917 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 24.75% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,357.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.63% on the day.

was trading at $3,240.43 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.69%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $871.505361B or 44.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $379.717269B or 19.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.