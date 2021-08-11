Canadian dollar gains as U.S. inflation data weighs on greenback

continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for

Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid

currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major

two-week low the day before.

outlook, with the currency adding to its recovery from a near

impact of U.S. inflation data on the Federal Reserve’s policy

against the greenback on Wednesday as investors weighed the

travel-related services as economic activity rebounded.

The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it

mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal

on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2497

to the greenback, or 80.02 U.S. cents, after trading in a range

of 1.2489 to 1.2548.

On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level

since July 28 at 1.2589, but then rebounded as the U.S. Senate

passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package and oil, one of

Canada’s major exports, clawed back some recent losses.

U.S. crude prices on Wednesday were down 0.9% at

$67.65 a barrel as the United States urged OPEC and its

oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current

production was not enough and could threaten the global economic

recovery.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.

The 10-year was little changed at 1.271%, after

earlier touching its highest since July 15 at 1.295%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D’Silva)