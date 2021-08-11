Canadian dollar gains as U.S. inflation data weighs on greenback

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against the greenback on Wednesday as investors weighed the

impact of U.S. inflation data on the Federal Reserve’s policy

outlook, with the currency adding to its recovery from a near

two-week low the day before.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major

currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases

slowed in July.

Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid

continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for

travel-related services as economic activity rebounded.

The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it

mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal

on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2497

to the greenback, or 80.02 U.S. cents, after trading in a range

of 1.2489 to 1.2548.

On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level

since July 28 at 1.2589, but then rebounded as the U.S. Senate

passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package and oil, one of

Canada’s major exports, clawed back some recent losses.

U.S. crude prices on Wednesday were down 0.9% at

$67.65 a barrel as the United States urged OPEC and its

oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current

production was not enough and could threaten the global economic

recovery.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.

The 10-year was little changed at 1.271%, after

earlier touching its highest since July 15 at 1.295%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

