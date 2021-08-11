Canadian dollar gains as U.S. inflation data weighs on greenback

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened
against the greenback on Wednesday as investors weighed the
impact of U.S. inflation data on the Federal Reserve’s policy
outlook, with the currency adding to its recovery from a near
two-week low the day before.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases
slowed in July.
Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid
continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for
travel-related services as economic activity rebounded.
The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it
mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal
on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2497
to the greenback, or 80.02 U.S. cents, after trading in a range
of 1.2489 to 1.2548.
On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level
since July 28 at 1.2589, but then rebounded as the U.S. Senate
passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package and oil, one of
Canada’s major exports, clawed back some recent losses.
U.S. crude prices on Wednesday were down 0.9% at
$67.65 a barrel as the United States urged OPEC and its
oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current
production was not enough and could threaten the global economic
recovery.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.
The 10-year was little changed at 1.271%, after
earlier touching its highest since July 15 at 1.295%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D’Silva)