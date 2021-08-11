Canadian dollar firms, helped by rebounding oil prices

in nearly two weeks at 1.2589, but then rallied as oil, one of

On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level

greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2507 to the

data on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

prices rose and investors weighed the impact of U.S. inflation

strengthened for a second day against the greenback, as oil

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Wednesday

The Canadian dollar is “strengthening in response to higher

oil prices over the past several days,” said Eric Theoret,

global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

“The CAD is also seeing added strength from renewed weakness

in the broader USD following this morning’s better than feared

U.S. CPI release.”

U.S. crude oil futures on Wednesday settled 1.4%

higher at $69.25 a barrel, changing course after the Biden

administration said it would not call on U.S. producers to

increase crude output and that efforts to increase OPEC

production were a longer-range plan.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major

currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases

slowing in July.

Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid

continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for

travel-related services as economic activity rebounded.

The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it

mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal

on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28.

Canadian government bond yields eased across much of the

curve. The 10-year dipped about half a basis point

to 1.265%, after earlier touching its highest since July 15 at

1.295%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D’Silva and

Marguerita Choy)