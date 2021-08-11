Canadian dollar firms, helped by rebounding oil prices

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Wednesday
strengthened for a second day against the greenback, as oil
prices rose and investors weighed the impact of U.S. inflation
data on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2507 to the
greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of
1.2488 to 1.2548.
On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level
in nearly two weeks at 1.2589, but then rallied as oil, one of
Canada’s major exports, clawed back some recent losses.
Article content
The Canadian dollar is “strengthening in response to higher
oil prices over the past several days,” said Eric Theoret,
global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.
“The CAD is also seeing added strength from renewed weakness
in the broader USD following this morning’s better than feared
U.S. CPI release.”
U.S. crude oil futures on Wednesday settled 1.4%
higher at $69.25 a barrel, changing course after the Biden
administration said it would not call on U.S. producers to
increase crude output and that efforts to increase OPEC
production were a longer-range plan.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases
slowing in July.
Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid
continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for
travel-related services as economic activity rebounded.
The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it
mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal
on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28.
Canadian government bond yields eased across much of the
curve. The 10-year dipped about half a basis point
to 1.265%, after earlier touching its highest since July 15 at
1.295%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D’Silva and
Marguerita Choy)