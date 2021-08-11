Broker licensing for US blockchain developers threatens jobs and diversity By Cointelegraph



Broker licensing for US blockchain developers threatens jobs and diversity



United States lawmakers will soon destroy a massive opportunity for job creation and a diverse workforce in blockchain technology if they do not amend infrastructure bill HR 3684, which would require blockchain developers to attain broker status on U.S. soil.

HR 3684 does not recognize the taxonomy of the asset class. Not every crypto asset falls under the definition of security — many are transactional tokens and used as consensus mechanisms essential to distributed ledger technology. Requiring broker status for every blockchain developer indicates that U.S. lawmakers have yet to understand blockchain technology or cryptocurrency’s complex and diverse set of use cases.

Erin Grover is the head of blockchain social impact strategy for Jacobi Asset Management, with a specialty in crypto assets, crypto funds and algorithmic trading. She is a brand ambassador for Icoinic Capital and an advisor to the Akasha Innovation Hub, a blockchain accelerator established by co-founder Mihai Alisie. Her prior work includes content strategy for the United Nations, USAID and similar NGOs in Afghanistan, East Timor, Cambodia and more.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph