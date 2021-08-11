BitMEX Agrees To Pay $100 Million To Settle Allegations By CoinQuora

BitMEX Agrees To Pay $100 Million To Settle Allegations
  • BitMex crypto exchange agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations.
  • The exchange agreed to pay charges to CFTC and FinCEN.

BitMex crypto exchange agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations.

On Tuesday, one of the world’s largest trading platforms for crypto derivatives said it would pay $100 million to settle allegations with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

As a result, this is one of the biggest agreements ever against a crypto exchange as regulators tighten the security in the crypto industry.

Based on reports, the crypto exchange allowed years of illegal trades. This means it violated anti-money laundering rules. According to CFTC, BitMEX broke laws by letting U.S. residents trade cryptos from November 2014 to October 2020.

In addition, the settlement orders BitMEX to pay $50 million to the CFTC. Also, th…

