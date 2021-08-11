BitMEX Agrees To Pay $100 Million To Settle Allegations By CoinQuora



BitMEX Agrees To Pay $100 Million To Settle Allegations



BitMex crypto exchange agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations.

The exchange agreed to pay charges to CFTC and FinCEN.

On Tuesday, one of the world’s largest trading platforms for crypto derivatives said it would pay $100 million to settle allegations with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

As a result, this is one of the biggest agreements ever against a crypto exchange as regulators tighten the security in the crypto industry.

Based on reports, the crypto exchange allowed years of illegal trades. This means it violated anti-money laundering rules. According to CFTC, BitMEX broke laws by letting U.S. residents trade cryptos from November 2014 to October 2020.

In addition, the settlement orders BitMEX to pay $50 million to the CFTC. Also, th…

