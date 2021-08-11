Binging With Babish Re-Creating Movie Meals

Apparently, according to Babish, the gray stuff is delicious.
As someone who loves cinematic eats, the YouTube channel Binging with Babish* brings me much pleasure. Part of his channel is re-creating meals from movies and shows and making them edible. So, here’s a collection of some of the best meals Babish has re-created from some iconic films:
The crème de la crème à la Edgar from The Aristocats:
The tortilla sombrero from Despicable Me 2:
The bangarang pie from Hook:
The ram-don from Parasite:
The home ec tiramisu from Superbad:
The orange mocha frappuccino from Zoolander:
The gray stuff (and various accoutrements) from Beauty and the Beast:
The hearty breakfast from Mulan:
The “Oh, my god” hot chocolate from The Simpsons Movie:
The courtesan au chocolat from Grand Budapest Hotel:
The ratatouille from Ratatouille:
The dessert-pasta from Elf:
The boeuf bourguignon a lá Julia Child from Julie & Julia:
The pasta puttanesca from Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events:
The spinach puffs a lá Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove:
The tricolor risotto from Big Night:
Last, but not least, the chocolate cake from Matilda:
