Binging With Babish Re-Creating Movie Meals

Apparently, according to Babish, the gray stuff is delicious.

As someone who loves cinematic eats, the YouTube channel Binging with Babish* brings me much pleasure. Part of his channel is re-creating meals from movies and shows and making them edible. So, here’s a collection of some of the best meals Babish has re-created from some iconic films:

1.

The crème de la crème à la Edgar from The Aristocats:


2.

The tortilla sombrero from Despicable Me 2:


3.

The bangarang pie from Hook:


4.

The ram-don from Parasite:


5.

The home ec tiramisu from Superbad:


6.

The orange mocha frappuccino from Zoolander:


7.

The gray stuff (and various accoutrements) from Beauty and the Beast:


8.

The hearty breakfast from Mulan:


9.

The “Oh, my god” hot chocolate from The Simpsons Movie:


10.

The courtesan au chocolat from Grand Budapest Hotel:


11.

The ratatouille from Ratatouille:


12.

The dessert-pasta from Elf:


13.

The boeuf bourguignon a lá Julia Child from Julie & Julia:


14.

The pasta puttanesca from Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events:


15.

The spinach puffs a lá Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove:


16.

The tricolor risotto from Big Night:


17.

Last, but not least, the chocolate cake from Matilda:


