Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines, Kaiser Permanente and others as part of a COVID-19 meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. vaccination rates, a White House official said.
Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders of large and small businesses, colleges and universities, and healthcare providers “to discuss strategies to get more Americans vaccinated and end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the White House said earlier.
