Biden says he trusts Fed to take action on inflation if needed

Article content WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his administration is working to relieve bottlenecks threatening the economic recovery and trusts the Federal Reserve to take any steps that may be needed to rein in prices. A report https://www.reuters.com/business/us-consumer-price-increases-slowed-july-inflation-still-high-2021-08-11 on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, signaling a possible peak, though inflation remained at a 13-year high on an annual basis as the U.S. economy recovers from the COVID-19 recession.

Article content The rising tide of inflation has sparked worries that the Fed will begin to pull back on its policies designed to stimulate the economy. Higher prices of everything from homes to gasoline and shortages in supplies that were affected by COVID-19 social-distancing protocols threaten a recovery that has been Biden’s focus since taking office in January, along with ending the public health crisis. “Right now, our experts believe that – the major independent forecasters agree as well – that these bottlenecks and price spikes will reduce as our economy continues to heal,” Biden said. “While today’s consumer price report points in that direction, we will keep a careful eye on inflation each month, and trust the Fed to take appropriate action if and when it’s needed.”