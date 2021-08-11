Beyoncé Revealed How CBD Helped Her Insomnia

Even the queen needs a mental health day sometimes.
Even though Beyoncé may seem like she has more time in her day then the rest of us, she’s still just running on 24 hours.
And with everything she does, the singer opened up to Harper’s Bazaar in a new interview about the toll it took on her body.
She shared, “I think, like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn’t realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority.”
“I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life,” she shared. “Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage.”
I honestly never even considered how much work it takes to be the queen, and I am even more impressed.
“I’m learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me,” she said. “Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen.”
Beyoncé also revealed that CBD has helped her in recent years.
“During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things,” she shared. “I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep.”
Of course, Beyoncé would be devoted to her self-care and well-being. She’s also helped her kids be more self-care conscious.
“I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children,” she shared. “And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof! And I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me.”
Honey?! I would have thought maybe a lemon farm, but I’ll take what I can get! In typical Beyoncé style, I’m sure whatever she does next will be iconic.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!