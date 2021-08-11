Best TV Characters Who Appear In A Handful Of Episodes

Kyle Chandler in Grey’s Anatomy — enough said.
Everyone knows the saying, “There are no small parts, only small actors.” Well, below are 21 humans from TV who are the EPITOME of this saying, because they all captured our hearts…while only appearing in 25 episodes or less:
1.
Loretta Devine as Adele Webber in Grey’s Anatomy:
2.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Denny Duquette in Grey’s Anatomy:
3.
Kyle Chandler as Dylan Young in Grey’s Anatomy:
4.
Noel Fisher as Dale Stuckey in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:
5.
Pablo Schreiber as William Lewis in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:
6.
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones:
7.
Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones:
8.
Tristen J. Winger as Thug Yoda in Insecure:
9.
Maggie Wheeler as Janice Litman-Goralnik in Friends:
10.
Luke Youngblood as Magnitude in Community:
11.
Glenn Howerton as Cliff Gilbert in The Mindy Project:
12.
Paul Rudd as Bobby Newport in Parks and Recreation:
13.
Kathryn Hahn as Jennifer Barkley in Parks and Recreation:
14.
Gregg Henry as Hollis Doyle in Scandal:
15.
Gwyneth Paltrow as Holly Holliday in Glee:
16.
John Stamos as Dr. Carl Howell in Glee:
17.
Aubrey Plaza as Cat Adams in Criminal Minds:
18.
Adam Brody as Dave Rygalski in Gilmore Girls:
19.
Arielle Kebbel as Lexi Branson in The Vampire Diaries:
20.
Cary Elwes as Pierre Despereaux in Psych:
21.
Last, but not least, Ally Sheedy as Mr. Yang in Psych:
