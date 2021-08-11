Bank of Ghana to pilot CBDC with German securities printing firm G+D By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
30

Bank of Ghana to pilot CBDC with German securities printing firm G+D

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is making another step towards the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by partnering with a German currency technology provider.

The BoG officially announced Wednesday that it signed an agreement with German banknote and securities printing company Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to pilot a retail CBDC in Ghana, West Africa.